Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 716 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

