Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.