SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,593,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 166,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 556,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,727. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

