SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

