SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

