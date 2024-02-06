Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,201 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

DFIV opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

