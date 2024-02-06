Spire Wealth Management Sells 188 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,470.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,065.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,506.07.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

