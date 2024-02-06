Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.2 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

