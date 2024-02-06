Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $74,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

