Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded up $16.50 on Tuesday, hitting $239.75. 4,096,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $248.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.58.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

