Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 23.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SVII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.