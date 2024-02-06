SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.39% of SSR Mining worth $281,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 863,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 111,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 264,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,628. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

