Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 599.80 ($7.52), with a volume of 10997179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.02) to GBX 868 ($10.88) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.79) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 956.33 ($11.99).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 682.15. The stock has a market cap of £16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

