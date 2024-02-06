State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $34,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.