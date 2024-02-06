Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28,926.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,213.27.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
