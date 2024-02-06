Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28,926.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,213.27.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.