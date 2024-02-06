Stephens Downgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $218.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

