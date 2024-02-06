Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 499,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

