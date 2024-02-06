Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$13.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.51. 74,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,927. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$14.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$896.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

