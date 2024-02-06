Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $262,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

