StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
CARV opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
