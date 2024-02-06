StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $144.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.