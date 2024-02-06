StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

