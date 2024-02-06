StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.