StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 13.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,530,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

