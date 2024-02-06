StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,530,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

