StockNews.com Downgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

FLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

