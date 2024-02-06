StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Omeros alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Omeros

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Omeros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.