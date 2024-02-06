StockNews.com Downgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock worth $125,511 over the last ninety days. 32.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

