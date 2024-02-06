StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of APWC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Stories

