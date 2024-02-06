StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.43.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
