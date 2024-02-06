StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

