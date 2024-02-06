StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
