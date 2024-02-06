StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.