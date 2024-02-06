StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

