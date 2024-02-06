StockNews.com Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $521.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

