StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NERV stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

