StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of NERV stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
