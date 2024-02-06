StockNews.com Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

