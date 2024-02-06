StockNews.com Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

