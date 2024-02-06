StockNews.com Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $78.97 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

