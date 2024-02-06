StockNews.com Upgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $469.61 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,229,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,770 shares of company stock worth $12,992,112 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

