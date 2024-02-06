Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $632.00 and last traded at $633.49. Approximately 9,966,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,537,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.35.

Specifically, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,109 shares of company stock worth $19,591,625 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

