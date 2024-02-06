Susquehanna Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,383,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,945,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1,012.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

