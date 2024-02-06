Susquehanna Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on META. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

