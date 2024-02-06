Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Vulcan Materials worth $86,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $229.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $235.43.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

