Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 347,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $73,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of HP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

