Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 347,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $73,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of HP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.