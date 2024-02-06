Swiss National Bank Has $75.45 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Zimmer Biomet worth $75,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

