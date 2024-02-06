Swiss National Bank Has $95.36 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $95,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $204.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

