Swiss National Bank Has $98.14 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $98,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.