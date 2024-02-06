Swiss National Bank Sells 664,100 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $93,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

PLTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 278.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.