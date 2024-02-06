Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.60, but opened at $41.26. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 2,025,272 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

