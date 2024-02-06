Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 3.9 %

SNPS stock traded down $21.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.49. 566,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,081. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.