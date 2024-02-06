TD Cowen Raises Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ON. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

ON stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

