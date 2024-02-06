TD Securities Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.8 %
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently -45.69%.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.